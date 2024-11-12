Tropical Storm Usagi forms, impact on Taiwan still uncertain: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) The fourth tropical storm to form in the Western Pacific in the past 10 days, Tropical Storm Usagi, may eventually affect Taiwan but already has the Philippines on alert.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) reported that Usagi had an 80-kilometer radius as of 8 a.m. Tuesday above waters 660 km northwest of the Yap Islands in the Philippines, or approximately 1,660 km east-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point.

The storm is currently moving west-northwest at a speed of 27 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 72 kph and gusts reaching up to 101 kph.

The CWA projected that by 8 a.m. Wednesday, Usagi will be positioned 760 km east of Manila, or about 1,060 km southeast of Cape Eluanbi.

Original predictions of the storm's varied among countries, but in an updated forecast Monday evening, the CWA said Usagi's route was trending north of its previous projected path, which could lead to sea warnings being issued for waters near Taiwan on Thursday.

CWA weather forecaster Chen Pei-an (陳姵安) said the storm was likely to move northward on Thursday, but she remained unsure if it will turn to the northwest and head into the South China Sea through the Bashi Channel, or turn due north and affect waters east of Taiwan.

As of Tuesday morning, CWA graphics showed the storm heading toward waters east of Taiwan sometime over the coming weekend.

Regardless of the forecasts, the Philippines are not taking any chances.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued an advisory for Tropical Storm Usagi, locally named "Ofel," at 5 a.m. Tuesday, though it noted that the storm had yet to directly affect any part of the country.

According to the agency's advisory, the tropical storm will continue moving west-northwest before turning northwest to north on Thursday evening, potentially making landfall over northern and central Luzon on Thursday afternoon or evening.

Usagi is expected to steadily intensify over the next three days and could develop into a typhoon on Wednesday, the agency predicted.

The formation of Tropical Storm Usagi marked the first recorded instance of four tropical storms or upper-level weather systems existing simultaneously in November, joining Tropical Storms Yinxing, Toraji, and Man-yi.

None of the other three storms have affected Taiwan, and the overall phenomenon is expected to conclude soon, as Yinxing, which formed on Nov. 4, is weakening and will soon dissipate.

The last time the CWA observed the coexistence of four tropical storms or upper-level weather systems was in October 1994.

Meanwhile, the CWA issued a heavy rain advisory on Tuesday for the northern coastal areas of New Taipei and Keelung, as well as mountainous areas in Taipei and Yilan County. The advisory is in effect until Tuesday night.

(By Chao Yen-hsiang and Chan Hsiung-feng)

Enditem/ls