Education ministry bans curry powder in school meals amid food safety concerns

Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) The Ministry of Education (MOE) ordered schools around Taiwan to stop using a brand of curry powder for nearly three months after it was found to contain a suspected banned dye known locally as "Sudan Red."

In order to ensure the safety of condiments used in school lunches and protect the health of teachers and students, the MOE told CNA that it has issued a notice Tuesday instructing schools to suspend use of "Flying Horse Special Mix Curry Powder" until Jan. 20, 2025.

According to the ministry, the curry powder produced by Chiseng Hong Ltd., a Taiwanese company based in Taipei, contains Sudan I, a suspected carcinogen which is banned in food products in Taiwan and elsewhere.

An initial examination found that the product in question could be tainted by turmeric powder imported from India last year, but further testing is still needed, the Food and Drug Administration said in an interview with local media on Tuesday.

The MOE notice came as local education authorities -- including those in Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung and Taoyuan cities -- issued similar bans within their own jurisdictions, with other cities and counties following suit on Tuesday.

While the MOE's notice means a nationwide ban on Flying Horse Special Mix Curry Powder in school meals, some local authorities -- including Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Taichung cities -- announced bans on all chili powders and curry powders in their jurisdictions.

The company responsible for manufacturing the curry powder mix feared to be problematic, Chiseng Hong, issued a statement Oct. 31 expressing its "deepest apologies" for "causing concern to the public."

The company said it had recalled the products in question after the New Taipei City Department of Health informed it that "Sudan Red" was suspected of being present in its Flying Horse Special Mix Curry Powder 600 gram product, which has an expiration date of May 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Taipei City Department of Health on Oct. 30 said the batch of potentially cancer-causing curry powder had been sold in nine cities and counties across Taiwan; namely, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Hualien.

After ordering its removal from store shelves across Taipei, the department urged the public to immediately stop consuming the product in question and return it to the store from which it was originally purchased.

This followed a similar incident earlier this year, in which Sudan III was found in chili powder imported from China. The tainted chili powder was also found in other seasoning items and processed food, including curry powder manufactured by Chiseng Hong, which led to a temporary ban of such items being used in school meals.