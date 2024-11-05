No injuries reported after runaway bus crashes into Taipei store

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) A public bus that crashed into a convenience store in Taipei's Xinyi District Tuesday after the driver forgot to pull the handbrake caused no injuries, but the incident resulted in a heavy fine, the city's Department of Transportation said.

Metropolitan Transport Corp., which operates the Route 277 city bus, was fined NT$90,000 (US$2,817), the department said.

It explained that the accident occurred around noon on Songde Road when the bus driver, a 35-year-old man surnamed Tsai (蔡), parked up at the Songde terminal to take a break, but forgot to engage the handbrake.

When Tsai returned, he found the vehicle had skidded and crashed into a convenience store on the opposite side of the terminal.

There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident and nobody was injured, the department said.

However, the rear of the bus was severely damaged after being lodged in the convenience store. The department confirmed that the store's ceiling and sidewalk in front of it were also severely damaged.

Nearby stores and a parked motorcycle were also slightly damaged.

The transportation department said despite the limited impact, the situation was concerning. It therefore slapped the bus company with a fine of NT$90,000, per Article 77 of the Highway Act.

Under the provisions, such violations are penalized with fines between NT$9,000 and NT$90,000, it added.

The bus company will also be obligated to pay compensation for the damaged buildings, submit a review, and strengthen driver education and training, according to the department.

Metropolitan Transport general manager Lee Chien-wen (李建文) told the media that according to standard operating procedures, the handbrake must be applied when stopping and triangular wheel clocks need to be used to ensure the vehicle does not move.

The cause of the incident will be investigated and the store owner will be fully compensated for any losses incurred, Lee added.