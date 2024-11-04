Soldier recalls loss of Taiwan veteran under bombardment in Ukraine

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) Wu Chung-ta (吳忠達), an ex-marine from Taiwan who fought as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, died after he was wounded during a bombardment by Russian forces, another Taiwanese who was just meters away from Wu during the shelling recalled Monday.

The 44-year-old ex-marine was hit during heavy shelling launched by Russian troops, and all efforts to stop the bleeding from his wounds failed, said Taiwanese volunteer soldier Pan Wen-ta (潘文達) from Ukraine during a video call with a church in Taipei.

Pan, who has been brought to a safer area in Ukraine from the frontline, was on the video call with Rev. Huang Chun-sheng (黃春生), with reporters invited to listen in but not ask questions.

Image from the Facebook page of Taipei-based Pastor Huang Chun-sheng. (facebook.com/Rev.NgChhunSeng)

Wu was fighting against Russian troops in the forest as his squad, which Pan was also in, was defending a Ukraine-controlled location.

As the squad leader was also wounded during the fighting, which quickly escalated, Pan said, the soldiers on the Ukrainian side had to pull back and leave Wu behind.

The other soldiers were still processing Wu's death, Pan said, because he was always the one cheering up those around him.

Pan said he and several Taiwanese volunteer soldiers would not leave Ukraine before compensation for Wu's death and other arrangements were finalized.

The Taiwanese soldiers also cannot just leave Wu in Ukraine without retrieving his body, Pan said.