Agricultural losses from Typhoon Kong-rey top NT$1.3 billion
Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) Losses from damage to farms and agricultural facilities caused by Typhoon Kong-rey across Taiwan last week have reached at least NT$1.32 billion (US$41.15 million), the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) reported Monday.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, the agricultural sector in Yunlin County was the hardest hit of any county in Taiwan, suffering estimated losses of NT$365 million, or 28 percent of the total, MOA tallies showed.
Also read: Officials inspect eastern Taiwan after typhoon, pledge relief to farmers
Hualien County was second with losses of NT$317 million, followed by Taichung with losses of NT$296 million, and Taitung County with losses of NT$179 million.
By crop, pears grown on 640 hectares of farmland in Taichung had suffered losses of at least NT$233 million as of late Monday afternoon, the most of any crop.
Second-phase rice harvests suffered NT$294 million in losses, mainly in Hualien and Taitung counties, followed by NT$169 million in losses to sugar apples grown in Taitung, and NT$91.75 million in losses to garlic crops, mainly in Yunlin.
The poultry industry have suffered losses of at least NT$7.67 million, while private agricultural facility losses were at least NT$185 million, MOA figures indicated.
The figures are expected to continue to be updated as more of the losses from around Taiwan are reported.
Typhoon Kong-rey barreled through Taiwan on Oct. 31, leaving a path of destruction through most of the island caused by extremely powerful winds and heavy rain.
- Society
Soldier recalls loss of Taiwan veteran under bombardment in Ukraine11/04/2024 11:05 PM
- Cross-Strait
Frank Wu takes office as SEF chairman11/04/2024 10:46 PM
- Society
Taipei residents protest planned demolition of 'sky bridge'11/04/2024 10:40 PM
- Science & Tech
More mobile communication systems a must for resiliency in war: Expert11/04/2024 10:12 PM
- Society
Agricultural losses from Typhoon Kong-rey top NT$1.3 billion11/04/2024 09:52 PM