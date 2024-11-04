Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Agricultural losses from Typhoon Kong-rey top NT$1.3 billion

11/04/2024 09:52 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Officials inspect a banana plantation in Yunlin County on Monday. CNA photo Nov. 4, 2024
Officials inspect a banana plantation in Yunlin County on Monday. CNA photo Nov. 4, 2024

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) Losses from damage to farms and agricultural facilities caused by Typhoon Kong-rey across Taiwan last week have reached at least NT$1.32 billion (US$41.15 million), the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) reported Monday.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the agricultural sector in Yunlin County was the hardest hit of any county in Taiwan, suffering estimated losses of NT$365 million, or 28 percent of the total, MOA tallies showed.

Also read: Officials inspect eastern Taiwan after typhoon, pledge relief to farmers

Hualien County was second with losses of NT$317 million, followed by Taichung with losses of NT$296 million, and Taitung County with losses of NT$179 million.

By crop, pears grown on 640 hectares of farmland in Taichung had suffered losses of at least NT$233 million as of late Monday afternoon, the most of any crop.

Second-phase rice harvests suffered NT$294 million in losses, mainly in Hualien and Taitung counties, followed by NT$169 million in losses to sugar apples grown in Taitung, and NT$91.75 million in losses to garlic crops, mainly in Yunlin.

The poultry industry have suffered losses of at least NT$7.67 million, while private agricultural facility losses were at least NT$185 million, MOA figures indicated.

The figures are expected to continue to be updated as more of the losses from around Taiwan are reported.

Typhoon Kong-rey barreled through Taiwan on Oct. 31, leaving a path of destruction through most of the island caused by extremely powerful winds and heavy rain.

(By Flo Wang and Yang Shu-min)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.16