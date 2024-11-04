Agricultural losses from Typhoon Kong-rey top NT$1.3 billion

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) Losses from damage to farms and agricultural facilities caused by Typhoon Kong-rey across Taiwan last week have reached at least NT$1.32 billion (US$41.15 million), the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) reported Monday.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the agricultural sector in Yunlin County was the hardest hit of any county in Taiwan, suffering estimated losses of NT$365 million, or 28 percent of the total, MOA tallies showed.

Hualien County was second with losses of NT$317 million, followed by Taichung with losses of NT$296 million, and Taitung County with losses of NT$179 million.

By crop, pears grown on 640 hectares of farmland in Taichung had suffered losses of at least NT$233 million as of late Monday afternoon, the most of any crop.

Second-phase rice harvests suffered NT$294 million in losses, mainly in Hualien and Taitung counties, followed by NT$169 million in losses to sugar apples grown in Taitung, and NT$91.75 million in losses to garlic crops, mainly in Yunlin.

The poultry industry have suffered losses of at least NT$7.67 million, while private agricultural facility losses were at least NT$185 million, MOA figures indicated.

The figures are expected to continue to be updated as more of the losses from around Taiwan are reported.

Typhoon Kong-rey barreled through Taiwan on Oct. 31, leaving a path of destruction through most of the island caused by extremely powerful winds and heavy rain.