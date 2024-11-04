In wake of posts, NIA reiterates permanent residency guidelines

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 4 (CNA) The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has clarified the basic requirements for getting permanent residency in Taiwan after an online post suggested it could be obtained simply by living in the country for five years.

In a statement Monday, the NIA said a poster on the Dcard social media platform recently wondered if foreign nationals could get permanent residency by living in Taiwan for 183 days a year for five years in a row.

Citing the Immigration Act, the NIA said that was the most basic requirement but that applicants also had to produce documents showing they had no criminal record in Taiwan, were at least 18 years old, and had sufficient assets or skills to support themselves.

The financial requirements for permanent residency include having an average monthly income in Taiwan in the previous year that is more than twice the annual minimum wage (currently NT$27,470 per month) or property or assets worth worth more than NT$5 million (US$156,677).

For those who want to get an APRC (alien permanent resident certificate) based on "skills and talent," applicants have to provide a Taiwan-recognized professional/technical skill certificate or license, the statement said.

The permanent residency requirements for foreign professionals are more lenient, according to the NIA, in a bid to attract foreign talent.

Foreign professionals only have to live in Taiwan for three years rather than five years for an average of 183 days a year during that time rather than at least 183 days each year, the NIA said.

In addition, foreign professionals employed in specialized occupations who have been granted permanent residency are eligible to apply for permanent residency for their spouse and other dependents.

These dependents must also have legally resided in Taiwan for three consecutive years, averaging at least 183 days of residence per year to be eligible for permanent residency, the NIA said.