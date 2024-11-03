Tropical depression could become tropical storm tonight: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 3 (CNA) A tropical depression east of the Philippines could develop into Tropical Storm Yinxing as early as Sunday night, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

CWA forecaster Liu Yu-chih (劉宇其) told CNA that the tropical depression is in an optimal environment for its further development.

The weather system will be about 2,000 kilometers from Taiwan if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Yinxing before midnight, Liu projected, adding that the storm would likely move on a trajectory northeast of the Filipino island of Luzon by Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a key period for the storm as that is when it could alter its path, Liu said. Current forecasts indicate the possibility it could weaken and linger around the Ryukyu Islands.

However, some weather models predict the system will most likely head west and pass through the northern part of the Philippines, while other models indicate there is a possibility it could move northward from waters east of Taiwan, Liu said.

Further observations are needed to determine whether the system will impact Taiwan, he added.

Liu further forecast that as the potential tropical storm approaches, it could bring high waves to Keelung's northern coast, the eastern half of Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula, Green Island, and Orchid Island on Wednesday.

The windward parts of north and northeastern Taiwan could experience substantial rain on Friday or Saturday, the forecaster said.