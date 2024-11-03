Authorities working to reach 150 people stranded in Hsinchu's Simakusi

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 3 (CNA) The government is continuing its efforts to reach the 150 people stranded in Simakusi, Hsinchu County, since Typhoon Kong-rey struck Taiwan on Thursday, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Sunday.

Speaking at a temple ceremony in Hsinchu's Xinpu Township, Cho said the government will offer its "full assistance" to local authorities to reach the remote village -- which is also known by the Indigenous Atayal name Smangus -- including having the military join the effort.

The Hsinchu County Fire Bureau said Sunday that it had requested a helicopter from the National Fire Agency to deliver relief supplies to the Indigenous village, access to which was cut off by landslides along Simakusi Industrial Road.

A helicopter dispatched from Taipei Sunday was loaded with supplies in Zhudong Township and took off at 1:10 p.m., but had to turn back due to heavy fog in the mountains, the fire bureau said.

Another airlift to deliver materials to the village is scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday, the fire bureau said.