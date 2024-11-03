Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Nov. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies onSunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump, Harris battle for swing states votes

@China Times: Uncertainty factors spreading in runup to U.S.presidential election

@Liberty Times: Three Major Programs for Investing in Taiwan extended until 2027

@Economic Daily News: 15 bullish stocks targeted by institutionalinvestors in November

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks eyed by National Stabilization Fund tolead Taiex rebound

@Taipei Times: US, S Korea concerned over China drills

