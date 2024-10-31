To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Domestic flights to resume Friday except between Taipei and Matsu

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Domestic flights around Taiwan, except for services to and from the Matsu Islands, will gradually resume operation on Friday as the impact of Typhoon Kong-rey lessens.

Taipei-based carrier UNI Airways announced on Thursday that its services between Taipei and Matsu, including Nangan and Beigan Airports, will remain canceled while other domestic flights will resume beginning 11 a.m. on Friday.

Mandarin Airlines, a regional subsidiary of Taiwanese carrier China Airlines (CAL), said in a separate statement that its domestic flights will resume from 4 p.m. that day.

Meanwhile, 127 scheduled ferries on 14 routes will be suspended due to the typhoon weather, including those between Taipei and Matsu, Fugang (Taitung) and Green Island, and Fugang and Orchid Island (Lanyu), according to the Maritime and Port Bureau.

One scheduled ferry service from Keelung to Matsu is also likely to be suspended on Friday, the bureau said, indicating that its availability will be confirmed at 11 a.m. that day.

In addition, the resumption of 14 scheduled ferries between Nangan and Beigan and Matsu, will be announced separately depending on the weather conditions, the bureau said.