Domestic flights to resume Friday except between Taipei and Matsu
Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Domestic flights around Taiwan, except for services to and from the Matsu Islands, will gradually resume operation on Friday as the impact of Typhoon Kong-rey lessens.
Taipei-based carrier UNI Airways announced on Thursday that its services between Taipei and Matsu, including Nangan and Beigan Airports, will remain canceled while other domestic flights will resume beginning 11 a.m. on Friday.
Mandarin Airlines, a regional subsidiary of Taiwanese carrier China Airlines (CAL), said in a separate statement that its domestic flights will resume from 4 p.m. that day.
Meanwhile, 127 scheduled ferries on 14 routes will be suspended due to the typhoon weather, including those between Taipei and Matsu, Fugang (Taitung) and Green Island, and Fugang and Orchid Island (Lanyu), according to the Maritime and Port Bureau.
One scheduled ferry service from Keelung to Matsu is also likely to be suspended on Friday, the bureau said, indicating that its availability will be confirmed at 11 a.m. that day.
In addition, the resumption of 14 scheduled ferries between Nangan and Beigan and Matsu, will be announced separately depending on the weather conditions, the bureau said.
- Society
Typhoon Kong-rey weakens, rain to intensify in western Taiwan: CWA10/31/2024 10:56 PM
- Society
Workplaces, schools to mostly reopen Friday across Taiwan10/31/2024 10:22 PM
- Business
Taiwan posts 3.97% year-on-year GDP growth in Q310/31/2024 09:52 PM
- Society
Domestic flights to resume Friday except between Taipei and Matsu10/31/2024 09:14 PM
- Society
Taiwan donates US$150,000 to Philippines for storm relief10/31/2024 07:00 PM