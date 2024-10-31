27 injured by Typhoon Kong-rey, 2 Czech tourists missing

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Strong winds and heavy rain brought by Typhoon Kong-rey have injured 27 people across Taiwan, while two tourists from the Czech Republic are missing following failed attempts to establish communications with them, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC).

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the CEOC reported 27 injuries resulting from the typhoon, but no deaths.

However, the CEOC said it had not yet established communications with two Czech tourists who it confirmed had entered the Taroko National Park.

No other people have been reported missing.

The CEOC added that 27 visitors at Taichung's Wuling Farm have been asked to stay put, as descending the mountain in the storm could be dangerous.

Food, water and lodging have been provided, the center said, adding that tourists will be able to leave when conditions are considered safe.

A total of 26 people, including two foreigners, staying at Taichung's Lishan Guesthouse -- atop the city's Lishan Mountain -- have also been asked to remain on the mountain.

Twenty-four visitors who were all part of the same tour group initially tried to leave the mountain at 7 a.m., but were forced to turn back.

Trees and street light poles on a section of Provincial Highway No.9 are brought down due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Kong-rey on Friday. Photo courtesy of Hualien police Oct. 31, 2024

The CEOC said residents continued to be evacuated on Thursday in New Taipei, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as Hsinchu, Nantou, Pingtung, Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties.

By 8 a.m., 8,600 people had been relocated and 71 emergency shelters had been set up, the CEOC said, adding that 1,321 people are currently sheltering there.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) rescued 17 crew members from a China-registered cargo ship on Tuesday.

The vessel's captain had ordered his crew to abandon the ship, which had become uncontrollable due to the weather and heavy loading late Tuesday.

The ship gradually drifted closer to the shore near Yehliu. The Coast Guard has not yet been able to board and assess the vessel due to the challenging weather conditions.