Typhoon Kong-rey disrupts air, rail traffic across Taiwan

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Air and rail traffic around Taiwan were disrupted on Thursday as Typhoon Kong-rey, predicted to make landfall in eastern Taiwan Thursday afternoon, continued edging closer to the country.

A total of 241 passenger and cargo flights departing from or arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the country's main aviation hub, were canceled on Thursday due to the typhoon, the Taoyuan International Airport Corp. said.

The company said that as of 9:30 a.m., 109 inbound flights, 103 outbound flights and 29 cargo flights had been canceled.

The Taiwan Railway Corp. also canceled all express trains on its Western Trunk Line, Eastern Trunk Line, South-Link Line and attached branches due to the typhoon.

Before noon on Thursday, commuter trains between Keelung and Changhua will operate on a limited schedule that will be subject to change depending on the typhoon's strength. All services after 12 p.m. will be suspended, the company said Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. also altered its Thursday schedule, with trains running every half an hour from terminal stations in the north and south.

All high-speed trains on Thursday will operate without seat reservations, except for business-class cars.

The Taoyuan Metro Corp. also announced that all express and extended service trains on the Taoyuan Airport MRT will be canceled.

Those needing to travel to or from the airport can take the commuter train, which runs every 15 minutes.

The pre-flight check-in and luggage transportation services usually available at Taipei Main Station and New Taipei Industrial Park Station have also been canceled.