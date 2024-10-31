Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Typhoon Kong-rey disrupts air, rail traffic across Taiwan

10/31/2024 11:36 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A Taichung traffic light is blown to the ground by fierce winds. Photo courtesy of a private contributor Oct. 31, 2024
A Taichung traffic light is blown to the ground by fierce winds. Photo courtesy of a private contributor Oct. 31, 2024

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Air and rail traffic around Taiwan were disrupted on Thursday as Typhoon Kong-rey, predicted to make landfall in eastern Taiwan Thursday afternoon, continued edging closer to the country.

A total of 241 passenger and cargo flights departing from or arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the country's main aviation hub, were canceled on Thursday due to the typhoon, the Taoyuan International Airport Corp. said.

The company said that as of 9:30 a.m., 109 inbound flights, 103 outbound flights and 29 cargo flights had been canceled.

The Taiwan Railway Corp. also canceled all express trains on its Western Trunk Line, Eastern Trunk Line, South-Link Line and attached branches due to the typhoon.

Before noon on Thursday, commuter trains between Keelung and Changhua will operate on a limited schedule that will be subject to change depending on the typhoon's strength. All services after 12 p.m. will be suspended, the company said Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. also altered its Thursday schedule, with trains running every half an hour from terminal stations in the north and south.

All high-speed trains on Thursday will operate without seat reservations, except for business-class cars.

The Taoyuan Metro Corp. also announced that all express and extended service trains on the Taoyuan Airport MRT will be canceled.

Those needing to travel to or from the airport can take the commuter train, which runs every 15 minutes.

The pre-flight check-in and luggage transportation services usually available at Taipei Main Station and New Taipei Industrial Park Station have also been canceled.

(By Shen Pei-yao, Chen Chih-chung, Wu Jui-chi and James Lo)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.119