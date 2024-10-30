Focus Taiwan App
TPP leader Ko Wen-je's detention hearing rescheduled due to typhoon

10/30/2024 09:58 PM
Former Taipei Mayor and Taiwan People's Party founder Ko Wen-je (in white jacket) is escorted by the police after the Taipei District Court granted the prosecutors' motion to detain him over an investigation into alleged corruption in September. CNA photo Sept. 5, 2024
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) A court hearing scheduled for Thursday for ex-Taipei Mayor and current Taiwan People's Party (TPP) leader Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has been postponed to Friday due to Typhoon Kong-rey.

The Taipei District Court had originally scheduled a detention hearing for Thursday at 2 p.m. to rule on whether prosecutors could detain Ko for another two months while they continue their investigation into alleged corruption known locally as the "Core Pacific City case."

However, on Wednesday evening the court said that the detention hearing would be rescheduled to Friday at 9:30 a.m. due to the notice of suspension of work and classes issued by the authorities on Wednesday evening.

Moreover, the court said that if work and classes are also suspended on Friday, the court hearing would then be further postponed to Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Ko has been detained and held incommunicado in accordance with the law since Sept. 5 after the Taipei District Court ruled that he "clearly knew" of illegal real-estate dealings yet "insisted" they happen during his second term as mayor of Taipei between 2018 and 2022.

(By James Thompson and Lin Chang-shun)

