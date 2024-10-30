Focus Taiwan App
Hualien, Kaohsiung order precautionary evacuations as storm approaches

10/30/2024 08:50 PM
Local officials and a policeman visit and notify a resident in Hualien County about the precautionary evacuation planned in landslide-prone areas on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Hualien County Police Bureau Yuli Precinct Oct. 30, 2024
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) Hualien and Kaohsiung authorities ordered precautionary evacuations in locations within their jurisdiction Wednesday as Typhoon Kong-rey approaches Taiwan.

As of 3:40 p.m., 3,025 residents from 13 townships in locations prone to mudslides and rockslides had been evacuated and placed in 11 shelters or with relatives, with the largest number of 1,486 people coming from Siou-lin Township, according to figures compiled by Hualien County government.

In Kaohsiung, the city government opened a level-1 disaster prevention center, which carried out precautionary evacuations of residents in Taoyuan, Maolin, Namasia, Jiasian and Liouguei districts on Wednesday evening.

An Agency of Rural Development and Soil and Water Conservation graphic shows landslide warnings in New Taipei, and counties of Yilan, Hualien and Taitung as of 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2024.
The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has already issued a sea and land warning for Typhoon Kong-rey, which was located about 340 kilometers southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to make landfall on the east coast of Taiwan between Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the CWA.

(By Flor Wang, Chang Chi and Tsai Meng-yu)

Enditem/AW

