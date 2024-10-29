Detention extended for real estate tycoon, ex-Taipei deputy mayor

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 29 (CNA) The Taipei District Court on Tuesday approved petitions from prosecutors to extend the detention of real estate tycoon Sheen Ching-jing (沈慶京) and former Taipei Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲) for a second period of two months.

Sheen, founder and chairman of the Core Pacific Group, and Pong have been detained since Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, respectively, over the alleged corruption case, known locally as the "Core Pacific City case," that has also embroiled Taiwan People Party leader Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

In a statement, the district court said it has granted the recent requests by prosecutors that the two individuals remain in custody for another 60 days as they continue their investigation.

In order to prevent Sheen and Pong from potentially tampering with evidence or colluding with co-conspirators, the extended detention is deemed necessary, the court said.

Under Taiwanese law, prosecutors may apply to a court to detain and hold incommunicado a suspect, under certain conditions, for up to two months at a time -- for a maximum of four months in total -- while they continue an investigation.

Prosecutors believe Sheen paid bribes of NT$47.40 million (US$1.47 million) as part of his company's efforts to illegally lobby the city government to increase the floor area ratio (FAR) of a site formerly occupied by Core Pacific City, a shopping mall in Songshan District, in order to raise the property's financial value.

Sheen has since denied the allegation, arguing that the money, which was given to Taipei City Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei (應曉薇), was a charitable donation.

On Oct. 22, prosecutors petitioned the Taipei court to extend his detention, citing that there were still witnesses or potential accomplices who have yet to be tracked down.

On Oct. 25. prosecutors petitioned to extend Pong's detention for a further two months.

Prosecutors are still investigating whether Pong and Ko were involved in corrupt real estate dealings that violated the Anti-Corruption Act during the latter's second term as Taipei mayor from 2018 to 2022.

Meanwhile, the district court added the extended detention for Pong is necessary because there is still much important information that needs to be fact checked as his statements on the case differ greatly from other witnesses and suspects.