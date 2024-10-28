Schedules of ferries to eastern islands interrupted as storm nears

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) Ferries between Taitung County and Green Island off Taiwan's southeastern coast were suspended Monday as Tropical Storm Kong-Rey approaches Taiwan, according to the county government.

Ferries between Taitung and Orchid Island, also off the southeastern coast, will be suspended starting Tuesday, the county government said.

The two islands were already seeing stronger winds and higher waves associated with the approaching storm on Monday, prompting the suspensions, which are currently set through Thursday, and the early evacuation of travelers visiting the islands.

It took a total of seven ferries before Monday at noon to evacuate all visitors from Green Island, while Orchid Island completed its evacuation in the morning with two ferry trips.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said the storm has started to move closer to Taiwan than previously forecast, and may make landfall in southeastern Taiwan, according to current projections of the storm's path.

A sea warning for the storm may be issued as soon as Tuesday afternoon, followed by a potential land warning Wednesday morning, the CWA said.

(By Li Hsien-feng and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ls