Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Schedules of ferries to eastern islands interrupted as storm nears

10/28/2024 07:43 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A ship docked at the Fugang Fishery Harbor on Monday. Photo courtesy of a private contributor Oct. 28, 2024
A ship docked at the Fugang Fishery Harbor on Monday. Photo courtesy of a private contributor Oct. 28, 2024

Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) Ferries between Taitung County and Green Island off Taiwan's southeastern coast were suspended Monday as Tropical Storm Kong-Rey approaches Taiwan, according to the county government.

Ferries between Taitung and Orchid Island, also off the southeastern coast, will be suspended starting Tuesday, the county government said.

The two islands were already seeing stronger winds and higher waves associated with the approaching storm on Monday, prompting the suspensions, which are currently set through Thursday, and the early evacuation of travelers visiting the islands.

It took a total of seven ferries before Monday at noon to evacuate all visitors from Green Island, while Orchid Island completed its evacuation in the morning with two ferry trips.

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said the storm has started to move closer to Taiwan than previously forecast, and may make landfall in southeastern Taiwan, according to current projections of the storm's path.

A sea warning for the storm may be issued as soon as Tuesday afternoon, followed by a potential land warning Wednesday morning, the CWA said.

(By Li Hsien-feng and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.118