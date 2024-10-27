Chinese fisher fined for illegally entering Taiwan, coercing teenager

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 27 (CNA) A Chinese fisherman was sentenced on Oct. 21 to 80 days in detention, commutable to a fine, and a suspended sentence of two years, for entering Taiwan illegally and committing criminal coercion in Keelung a year ago.

At about 6 a.m. on Oct. 2 last year, while the fishing boat was moored at Keelung's Zhengbin Fishing Port, the Chinese man identified by his surname Jiang (蔣) went ashore without permission to buy breakfast.

Shortly afterwards, he saw a young man waiting at a bus stop. Jiang approached him and forced his arms around him, according to the indictment from the Keelung District Prosecutors Office.

After the teenager verbally rejected the fisherman's advances repeatedly, Jiang let him go and walked back to his fishing boat.

Following the incident, the teenager contacted the police who reviewed surveillance footage and brought Jiang to the station to take a statement from him.

Police subsequently handed Jiang over to the Keelung District Prosecutors Office in accordance with the law.

After investigation by the prosecutors' office, Jiang was indicted for entering Taiwan without permission in violation of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

Jiang was also indicted for criminal coercion, according to Article 304 of the Criminal Code, for hugging the teenager against his will.

The judges handed down the sentence, which can be suspended for two years, and ruled that NT$10,000 (US$311.48) shall be paid to the national treasury within one year following the court's final judgment.

The ruling can still be appealed.