Heavy rain forecast for northern Taiwan Thursday

Taipei, Oct. 24 (CNA) A heavy rain advisory was issued for parts of northern and northeastern Taiwan on Thursday, due to seasonal northeasterly winds and the proximity of Tropical Storm Trami, which is currently located over the Philippines.

Under the advisory, Taipei, New Taipei and Yilan County could each experience rainfall of over 80 millimeters (mm) in a 24-hour period or 40 mm in three hours, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Keelung City, as well as mountainous areas in Taipei, New Taipei and Yilan County could see even heavier rainfall, the CWA warned.

Elsewhere in Taiwan, scattered and occasionally heavy rain is expected in the eastern half of the country and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, while partly cloudy to sunny weather is forecast for central and southern areas.

Temperatures will reach highs of 22-25 degrees Celsius in the north and 28-32 degrees in other regions, with overnight lows dropping to 21-24 degrees nationwide, the CWA said.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Storm Trami was located over Luzon Island in the Philippines and was moving in a west-southwesterly direction toward the South China Sea.

Although the storm will not directly hit Taiwan, the combined effect of its outer periphery and a northeasterly wind system will contribute to unstable weather in the country -- particularly in the north and northeast -- through Friday morning, the CWA said.