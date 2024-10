To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: MND criticized for drafting budget to buy more Stinger missiles before U.S. approves sale

@China Times: 3 Middle East envoys to Taiwan sued; case nearly triggers diplomatic crisis

@Liberty Times: Taiwan promotes cooperation with U.S., Japan, Australia in effort to resist China's growing influence in Pacific region

@Economic Daily News: Optimism increases in Taiwan stock market, prompted by electronics, financial sectors

@Commercial Times: Morgan Stanley optimistic about Taiex's potential to reach 29,000 mark as AI thrives

Taipei Times: G7 defense chiefs criticize China drills

