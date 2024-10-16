Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan
10/16/2024 10:18 PM
Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 8.9 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 25.2 km, CWA data showed.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Hualien, Yilan and Nantou counties, where it measured a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.
