Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 8.9 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 25.2 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in parts of Hualien, Yilan and Nantou counties, where it measured a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the quake.

(By Sunny Lai)