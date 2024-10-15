MOEA willing to help build green power plants overseas
Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The Ministry of Economic Affairs is considering building green power plants in neighboring countries and bringing the electricity back to Taiwan to meet a desperate need for clean energy at home, Economic Affairs Minister Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝) said Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show, Kuo said it was an urgent task for local companies to procure green energy to meet their 2030 carbon emissions goals.
Given that it is extremely difficult to find suitable locations across Taiwan for new power plants, the MOEA is willing to help power-hungry companies seek suitable locations abroad as the quickest and most feasible way to source renewable energy for them, he said.
Kuo said the MOEA is looking for possibilities in the Philippines and Japan with the help of American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Raymond Greene.
It would consider transferring the electricity generated in those countries back to Taiwan through undersea cable or shipping it to Taiwan by cargo vessel, said Kuo, who offered few details on how such projects would work or be financed.
He did say they would not necessarily be handled by state-run utility Taiwan Power Co. Instead, the ministry could work with the companies themselves to build new clean energy power plants, with solar, wind and geothermal power installations all being assessed.
Kuo said such projects will help Taiwanese businesses strengthen their international competitiveness and build up their presences in overseas markets.
- Society
Record number of marijuana plants seized by Hsinchu authorities10/15/2024 10:17 PM
- Society
Cooler temperatures forecast for northern Taiwan from Saturday10/15/2024 09:52 PM
- Culture
National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra to perform in Austria, Czechia10/15/2024 09:37 PM
- Politics
Taiwan cuts pension of retired general who attended unification event10/15/2024 09:28 PM
- Cross-Strait
Matsu fisherman worries about safety after Chinese military drills10/15/2024 09:24 PM