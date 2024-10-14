Taiwan headline news
10/14/2024 07:11 PM
Taipei, Oct. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Recall vote on Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang fails
@China Times: Hsieh Kuo-liang retains Keelung mayorship as recall vote fails
@Liberty Times: Gov't to increase taxation bands on heritage assets
@Economic Daily News: 'Super Bowl' of U.S., Taiwanese stock earnings season about to arrive, heavyweight stocks to deliver guidance
@Commercial Times: Foreign, domestic investors watchful as TSMC, Largan to deliver guidance
Taipei Times: Taiwan on alert over Chinese carrier
Two Taiwanese get suspended sentences in Chinese recruiting case10/14/2024 09:56 PM
Taiwan ranked 2nd in net wealth in Asia, 5th globally10/14/2024 09:47 PM
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan10/14/2024 09:34 PM
Nominal earnings growth in Taiwan hits 10-year high10/14/2024 09:25 PM
China sends record-high 125 warplanes near Taiwan during drills: MND10/14/2024 09:14 PM