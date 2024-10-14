Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Oct. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Recall vote on Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang fails

@China Times: Hsieh Kuo-liang retains Keelung mayorship as recall vote fails

@Liberty Times: Gov't to increase taxation bands on heritage assets

@Economic Daily News: 'Super Bowl' of U.S., Taiwanese stock earnings season about to arrive, heavyweight stocks to deliver guidance

@Commercial Times: Foreign, domestic investors watchful as TSMC, Largan to deliver guidance

Taipei Times: Taiwan on alert over Chinese carrier

