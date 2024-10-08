To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Wastewater from 8 hospitals contains excessive levels of antibiotics, potentially fostering superbugs

@China Times: Death row inmates to be released? Justice minister does not guarantee they won't be

@Liberty Times: President Lai gives full support for Tsai Ing-wen's European trip, calling Tsai 'Taiwan's best spokesperson'

@Economic Daily News: Major investors step in to fuel momentum as Taiwan stock market booms

@Commercial Times: Not cutting emissions: Carbon fee set at NT$300/tCO2

@Taipei Times: Tsai Ing-wen to attend Prague forum

