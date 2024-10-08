Taiwan headline news
10/08/2024 10:22 AM
Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Wastewater from 8 hospitals contains excessive levels of antibiotics, potentially fostering superbugs
@China Times: Death row inmates to be released? Justice minister does not guarantee they won't be
@Liberty Times: President Lai gives full support for Tsai Ing-wen's European trip, calling Tsai 'Taiwan's best spokesperson'
@Economic Daily News: Major investors step in to fuel momentum as Taiwan stock market booms
@Commercial Times: Not cutting emissions: Carbon fee set at NT$300/tCO2
@Taipei Times: Tsai Ing-wen to attend Prague forum
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Society
Eswatini woman names baby 'Taiwan' to thank it for loan10/08/2024 02:10 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.40%10/08/2024 02:03 PM
- Culture
Taiwanese expat takes pride in growing food for compatriots in U.S.10/08/2024 01:58 PM
- Cross-Strait
Premier urges China to exercise restraint ahead of satellite launch10/08/2024 01:23 PM
- Cross-Strait
Kaohsiung registers 1st cross-strait same-sex marriage in Taiwan10/08/2024 12:58 PM