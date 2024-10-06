Cooler, wet weather forecast for northern Taiwan next week: CWA
Taipei, Oct. 6 (CNA) Seasonal northeasterly winds are expected to bring cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers to northern Taiwan over the coming week, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Sunday.
According to the CWA, the weather system's arrival on Monday will bring a chance of scattered showers to the north and east on Monday and Tuesday.
Mostly cloudy to sunny skies with a chance of afternoon thundershowers are expected across the rest of the country on Monday and Tuesday, the CWA's 7-day forecast showed.
Temperature-wise, the system will bring slightly milder temperatures to the north over the next week, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday, the CWA said.
During the two days, daytime high temperatures will reach 27-28 degrees Celsius in the north and around 30 degrees in other regions, with overnight lows of 23-25 degrees nationwide, the CWA said.
From Wednesday through Saturday, areas above Taoyuan in the north and the eastern half of the country will continue to see brief, scattered rain showers, while afternoon thundershowers will be possible in mountainous areas and southern Taiwan, the CWA said.
