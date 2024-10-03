51,000 households across Taiwan still without power due to Typhoon Krathon
10/03/2024 12:15 PM
Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) Power was resumed to around 70 percent of the 176,506 households left without power as a result of Typhoon Krathon on Thursday morning, but around 51,000 households were still without power as of 11:00 a.m., according to the Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).
Of the 51,037 households still waiting for their electricity service to be resumed, 23,210 were in Pingtung County, 23,556 were in Kaohsiung, 468 were in Taipei, 1,650 were in Yunlin County, 393 were in Taitung County and 391 were in Chiayi County, according to the state-owned power company.
