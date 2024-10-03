Focus Taiwan App
Over 200 flights canceled as Typhoon Krathon landfall imminent

10/03/2024 11:07 AM
A woman looks at the timetable in the departure hall of Taiwan Taoyuan International's Terminal 2 on Wednesday. CNA photo Oct. 2, 2024
Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) Two-hundred-and-eleven passenger and cargo flights at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the country's main aviation hub, were canceled on Thursday while Typhoon Krathon is predicted to make landfall in southern Taiwan at noon, according to airport authorities.

As of 8 a.m., 85 inbound flights, 88 outbound flights and 38 cargo flights had been canceled, the Taoyuan International Airport Corp. said.

They also reminded passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines before setting off for the airport.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Krathon was located 30 kilometers southwest of Kaohsiung and was moving north-northeast at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour (kph), Central Weather Administration (CWA) data showed.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph, with gusts of up to 162 kph, CWA data showed.

(By Wu Jui-chi and Christie Chen)

