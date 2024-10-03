Over 200 flights canceled as Typhoon Krathon landfall imminent

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 3 (CNA) Two-hundred-and-eleven passenger and cargo flights at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the country's main aviation hub, were canceled on Thursday while Typhoon Krathon is predicted to make landfall in southern Taiwan at noon, according to airport authorities.

As of 8 a.m., 85 inbound flights, 88 outbound flights and 38 cargo flights had been canceled, the Taoyuan International Airport Corp. said.

They also reminded passengers to check the status of their flights with their airlines before setting off for the airport.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Krathon was located 30 kilometers southwest of Kaohsiung and was moving north-northeast at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour (kph), Central Weather Administration (CWA) data showed.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 126 kph, with gusts of up to 162 kph, CWA data showed.