10/02/2024 10:24 AM
Taipei, Oct. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Iran prepares to attack Israel: U.S., Israeli officials
@China Times: Taiwan's defense spending should be raised to 10% of GDP: Trump
@Liberty Times: Typhoon Krathon to make landfall, forecast to linger approximate 24 hours
@Economic Daily News: Massive port strike in U.S. East Coast hits supply chain
@Commercial Times: NT$186.5 billion liquidity injected into Taiwan stock market
@Taipei Times: Taiwan shut down as Krathon nears
