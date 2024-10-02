Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Oct. 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Iran prepares to attack Israel: U.S., Israeli officials

@China Times: Taiwan's defense spending should be raised to 10% of GDP: Trump

@Liberty Times: Typhoon Krathon to make landfall, forecast to linger approximate 24 hours

@Economic Daily News: Massive port strike in U.S. East Coast hits supply chain

@Commercial Times: NT$186.5 billion liquidity injected into Taiwan stock market

@Taipei Times: Taiwan shut down as Krathon nears

Enditem/ls

