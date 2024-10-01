Taiwan cancels all domestic flights Wednesday due to Typhoon Krathon

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) With the outer rim of Typhoon Krathon moving in a north-northeasterly direction across south-southwest Taiwan, all domestic flights on Wednesday have been canceled, while international flights have been rescheduled, the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) said Tuesday, citing a Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecast.

A total of 234 domestic flights originally scheduled for Wednesday were canceled, including 120 by Uni Air, 86 by Mandarin Airlines, and 28 Daily Air flights, according to the CAA.

Uni Air said that all its domestic flights on Wednesday have been canceled and the latest flight schedule can be checked on its official website at www.uniair.com.tw or its app.

In terms of international services, as of noon on Tuesday, China Airlines announced that its flights CI177 from Osaka to Kaohsiung, CI758 from Singapore to Kaohsiung, and CI185 from Seoul to Kaohsiung on Tuesday will be delayed, while flights CI840 from Bangkok to Kaohsiung and CI936 from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung are also canceled.

Starlux indicated that flights on Wednesday will run normally but added it has canceled its Taichung-Da Nang and Taichung-Macau flights on Thursday.

EVA Airways (EVA Air) said that its services to and from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport are normal on Tuesday and its flights from Kaohsiung to Japan's Fukuoka, South Korea's Incheon, Hong Kong and Shanghai are also scheduled to depart as normal, but four return flights later that day are canceled.

EVA Air's three flights originally slated to depart for Tokyo, Osaka, and Hong Kong before Wednesday noon are also canceled, according to the carrier.

Meanwhile, direct ferry services through the mini-three links between Kinmen's Shuitou Pier and China's Xiamen and Quanzhou will be suspended Wednesday and subsequent schedules adjusted based on weather conditions, the Kinmen County government's harbor bureau announced Tuesday on Facebook.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Krathon was located 190 kilometers to the south-southwest of Kaohsiung and moving north-northeast at a speed of 6 turning 11 kilometers per hour, CWA data showed.

With a radius of 220 km, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 198 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 245 kph, the data indicated.