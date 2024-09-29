Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Yellow fever mosquitos spotted in areas north of Tropic of Cancer

@China Times: Lee Wen-tsung, Chu Yea-hu held incommunicado in Core Pacific City case

@Liberty Times: Sea warning issued for Tropical Storm Krathon

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks chased by investors on profit leaping

@Commercial Times: 18 stocks playing catch up draw buying

@Taipei Times: CGA to buy less-lethal weapons: source

