09/27/2024 10:01 AM
Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Government to train 400,000 civilians for whole-of-society defense

@China Times: 400,000 civilians to be trained for whole-of-society defense

@Liberty Times: Japan makes first-ever Taiwan Strait transit

@Economic Daily News: Taiex gets boost from return of big investors

@Commercial Times: U.S. puts Chinese panel makers on sanction list

@Taipei Times: First whole-of-society meeting held

