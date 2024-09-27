Taiwan headline news
09/27/2024 10:01 AM
Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Government to train 400,000 civilians for whole-of-society defense
@China Times: 400,000 civilians to be trained for whole-of-society defense
@Liberty Times: Japan makes first-ever Taiwan Strait transit
@Economic Daily News: Taiex gets boost from return of big investors
@Commercial Times: U.S. puts Chinese panel makers on sanction list
@Taipei Times: First whole-of-society meeting held
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading09/27/2024 10:08 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/27/2024 10:01 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher09/27/2024 09:10 AM
- Cross-Strait
Details unclear in Philippines murder case involving Taiwanese suspect: MAC09/26/2024 11:18 PM
- Politics
KMT lawmakers criticize death penalty court ruling09/26/2024 10:38 PM