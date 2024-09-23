To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Forest fire drill alert to be sent out in parts of Kaohsiung Friday

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency on Monday reminded people in Kaohsiung not to panic when they receive a forest fire drill text warning on their phones this coming Friday.

A message reading "Forest Fire Alert Drill. Please don't panic" will be delivered through the Public Warning Cell Broadcast Service between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 to phone users in Tianliao and Cishan districts, the agency said.

The drill is part of the agency's efforts to help raise awareness of forest fires in higher-risk areas in central and southern Taiwan, particularly during October's dry season, the agency added.

Firefighters fight to put out a forest fire in this photo for illustrative purpose. Photo courtesy of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency

From 2019 to 2023, Taiwan reported an average of 53.4 forest fires each year, 97 percent of which were caused by human factors, according to the agency.

Under Article 34 of the Forestry Act, the lighting of fires in forest areas or forest reserves is strictly prohibited unless prior approval is received from the competent authorities.

Violators face a maximum prison sentence of three to 10 years as well as a fine of up to NT$600,000 (US$18,705).