Bus driver involved in Taichung fatal accident released on bail
Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The bus driver involved in the Sunday night traffic accident in Taichung that killed one woman and injured another was released on bail of NT$200,000 (US$6,236) on Monday afternoon after being interrogated by prosecutors on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.
The driver, surnamed Shih (施), previously told police that he had not noticed the two women because it was late and dark and they wore dark clothing.
The accident occurred at 9:15 p.m. at the Luchuan East Street and Zhongshan Road intersection. The two victims were walking across the pedestrian crossing when the bus hit them as it was turning left, according to local police.
A 20-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林) was killed and a 21-year-old surnamed Wang (王) was injured. Both are registered undergraduate students at Tunghai University located in Taichung.
The university said on Monday that it will issue Lin an "honorary Certificate of Diploma" and do whatever it can to help her family.
