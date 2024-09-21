25 years later, Canadian rescue team vividly remembers 921 earthquake

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Vancouver, Sept. 20 (CNA) Even a quarter of a century cannot erase the memories of the devastating earthquake that razed much of central Taiwan from the minds of a Canadian medical team.

Saturday marks the 25th anniversary of the Jiji earthquake, more commonly known as the "921 earthquake" in Taiwan. The magnitude 7.3 temblor claimed over 2,400 lives and injured tens of thousands.

In a recent interview, two members of the Richmond medical support team from British Columbia, Canada told CNA that their experiences in Nantou County were still etched into their hearts.

"It was so scary. Having been born and raised in Hong Kong before immigrating to Canada, I never experienced an earthquake and had no idea it could be so catastrophic," said Chak Au (區澤光).

Au, a mental health specialist, was one of the key members of the 14-person Richmond team, which was the first Canadian rescue team dispatched for the 921 earthquake.

The team, including four doctors and nine nurses from Richmond's health department, arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 3, 1999.

Upon arriving at Taoyuan International Airport, they headed straight to Zhongliao Township in Nantou County, the area with the highest death rate as a result of the earthquake.

"The odor of dead bodies still lingered when we arrived, and there were rituals for the deceased. Cries resounded everywhere; the scene was heart-wrenching, motivating us to help the victims," Au recalled.

Another key member was Chang Yi-kai (張亦凱), a Taiwanese pediatrician. He remembered being seen as "saviors" upon their arrival, as the quake had destroyed all local medical facilities and blocked roads, complicating supply efforts.

"As soon as we set up a makeshift medical station, dozens of injured people lined up waiting for us, and many more came after hearing about our arrival," Chang said, adding that the team often "burned the midnight oil."

Despite exhaustion, Chang, who described himself as "a Taiwanese," found strength in his bond with the land.

"I'm particularly indebted to Chak Au and the other nine nurses. They had no ties to Taiwan but still volunteered to come, using their holidays to work nearly 11 consecutive days without rest," he said.

Chang noted that the rescue experiences changed his perspective on folk beliefs.

He recounted an elderly lady who witnessed her neighbor's death and could not sleep at night because she heard someone crying. Conventional medical knowledge left the doctors unsure how to help her.

"I was very impressed when a 'Laughing Buddha' offered her the comfort she needed," he said.

Meanwhile, Au praised the Taiwanese government and public for their swift response to the emergency.

Hong Kong-Canadian mental health specialist Chak Au (second left) when he volunteered in Taiwan as a member of Richmond medical support team from British Columbia, Canada, during the 921 earthquake. Photo courtesy of Chang Yi-kai

Hong Kong-Canadian mental health specialist Chak Au counsels victioms of the 921 earthquake. Photo courtesy of Chak Au

Volunteers of Richmond medical support team from British Columbia, Canada, provide medical care to the victims of the 921 earthquake. Photo courtesy of Chak Au

Given that Canada's west coast is in an earthquake-prone zone, experts have long warned that BC is due for a significant seismic event. However, Au said the government and public response there lacks the same efficiency.

After returning to Canada from the 921 earthquake mission, Au and his team held several seminars to share their experiences.

"Over the past 25 years, Taiwan has made progress in early warning systems, response efficiency, and public awareness. Canada should look to and learn from Taiwan," he said.