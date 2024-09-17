Focus Taiwan App
09/17/2024 10:26 AM
Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Elderly living alone loosely tracked by local authorities

@China Times: FSC rejects CTBC Financial's tender offer to take over Shin Kong Financial

@Liberty Times: Core Pacific City Board Chairman Chen Yu-kun questioned again

@Economic Daily News: CTBC Financial's Shin Kong Financial takeover bid rejected

@Commercial Times: CTBC Financial's tender offer to acquire Shin Kong Financial rebuffed

@Taipei Times: Premier vows review of boat incidents

