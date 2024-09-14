Taiwan headline news
09/14/2024 11:10 AM
Taipei, Sept. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Government's media publicity spending up 65% in 2025
@China Times: Pentagon report reveals U.S. military equipment arrived in Taiwan damaged and moldy
@Liberty Times: Dutch House of Representatives resolution backs Taiwan's representation in U.N.
@Economic Daily News: 13 robust stocks expected to get continued buying interest
@Commercial Times: 14 conglomerate stocks lead Taiex uptrend
@Taipei Times: Hacks tied to pro-Russia group panned
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news09/14/2024 11:10 AM
- Society
Heavy rain alert issued for Taiwan even as storm moves away09/13/2024 11:00 PM
- Society
Taiwan to boost agricultural migrant worker quota to 20,00009/13/2024 10:57 PM
- Business
Taishin accuses CTBC of disrupting market in Shin Kong takeover bid09/13/2024 10:04 PM
- Sports
Mayday to honor retiring baseball star Chou Szu-chi with special show09/13/2024 08:23 PM