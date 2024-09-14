To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Government's media publicity spending up 65% in 2025

@China Times: Pentagon report reveals U.S. military equipment arrived in Taiwan damaged and moldy

@Liberty Times: Dutch House of Representatives resolution backs Taiwan's representation in U.N.

@Economic Daily News: 13 robust stocks expected to get continued buying interest

@Commercial Times: 14 conglomerate stocks lead Taiex uptrend

@Taipei Times: Hacks tied to pro-Russia group panned

