09/12/2024 10:40 AM
Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump loses temper amid Harris' attacks in presidential debate

@China Times: Harris angers Trump in presidential debate

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors interrogate Sheen again over alleged bribery in Core Pacific City case

@Economic Daily News: Probability of Fed cutting rates by 50 basis points drops

@Commercial Times: TSMC in focus amid Taiex weakness

@Taipei Times: Engine, winch in focus after jet crash

