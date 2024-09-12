Taiwan headline news
09/12/2024 10:40 AM
Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump loses temper amid Harris' attacks in presidential debate
@China Times: Harris angers Trump in presidential debate
@Liberty Times: Prosecutors interrogate Sheen again over alleged bribery in Core Pacific City case
@Economic Daily News: Probability of Fed cutting rates by 50 basis points drops
@Commercial Times: TSMC in focus amid Taiex weakness
@Taipei Times: Engine, winch in focus after jet crash
