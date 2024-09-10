2 tropical storms could form near Taiwan on Wednesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) Two tropical depressions that formed above waters near Taiwan could bring rainfall to parts of Taiwan as they approach on Tuesday and develop into tropical storms on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA)

A tropical depression formed above waters southeast of Guam, which is situated 2,751 kilometers from Taiwan, on Tuesday morning, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) told CNA, adding that it has a chance of intensifying into a northwesterly-moving tropical storm.

The potential tropical storm may traverse the Ryukyu Islands over the weekend. The chance of its center hitting Taiwan is low, Chang said, but the high uncertainty of its future path requires continued observation and the possibility of it approaching Taiwan cannot be ruled out.

In addition, another tropical depression has formed above waters northeast of Taiwan. Although current conditions are not conducive to its development and it may dissipate soon, the weather system still has a chance of intensifying into a tropical storm on Wednesday morning, according to Chang.

If these two depressions develop into tropical storms, they will be named Bebinca and Pulasan, respectively, he said.

Under the influence of the tropical depression near Guam on Tuesday, parts of northern and northeastern Taiwan could see brief showers, while there is also a chance of sporadic showers in the east and southeast, the forecaster said.

Cloudy skies are expected in other areas of Taiwan on Tuesday, Chang said, adding that central and southern Taiwan and mountainous areas around the island can also expect intermittent thundershowers.

Tropical systems are common in mid-to-late September, Chang indicated, saying that new tropical disturbances are likely to form east of the Philippines after the weekend.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/JT