Taiwan headline news
09/10/2024 10:17 AM
Taipei, Sept. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ko will not appeal detention ruling
@China Times: Ko will not appeal detention ruling
@Liberty Times: Sheen Ching-jing attends first investigation hearing on Core Pacific City bribery case
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan exports hit new high in August
@Commercial Times: Taiwan exports hit new high in August
@Taipei Times: Committee sets carbon fee rate
