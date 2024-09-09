Two preschool educators in Taipei indicted for child abuse

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) Two educators who allegedly mistreated children at a preschool in Taipei were indicted Monday on charges of offenses against child development, according to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

The two women, identified by their surnames Shen (沈) and Cheng (鄭), were accused of continuously abusing four children at a preschool in Zhongshan District from Sept. 5 to Oct. 20, 2023.

The educators allegedly taped children's mouths and hands, placed tape in front of them to intimidate them, and hit the children on their heads and other parts of their bodies, according to prosecutors.

After parents suspected something was wrong, they placed an audio recording device in their child's school bag. The recording captured Shen and Cheng yelling, slamming tables and sounds of hitting mixed with children's cries, prosecutors said.

The parents then asked the preschool director to provide surveillance footage from the classroom. This showed the two women abusing the children and was handed to police, according to prosecutors.

The prosecutors pointed out that some of the children exhibited self-harm tendencies. After being sent for counseling, it was found they had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder, including anxiety, night terrors, a lack of security and fear of attack.

The prosecutors emphasized that all the victims were under 3 years old and at an important stage of physical and emotional development at the time of the abuse. If found guilty the two women could be sentenced to six months to five years in jail.