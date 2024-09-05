Starlux cancels Hong Kong, Macau flights due to Typhoon Yagi

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) Starlux Airlines canceled several flights between Taiwan and Hong Kong and Taiwan and Macau scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as Typhoon Yagi continues moving toward nearby Hainan Island in China.

The airline canceled JX235 and JX236 on its Taipei (Taoyuan)-Hong Kong route on Thursday, and JX231, JX232, JX235 and JX236 on Friday.

Several flights between Taipei (Taoyuan) and Macau -- JX205 and JX206 on Thursday and JX201, KX202, JX205 and JX206 on Friday -- were also canceled.

In addition, Starlux canceled JX331 and JX332 between Taichung and Macau on both Thursday and Friday.

As of 3 p.m., the typhoon was 350 km south-southeast of Hong Kong, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.