Starlux cancels Hong Kong, Macau flights due to Typhoon Yagi
09/05/2024 03:42 PM
Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) Starlux Airlines canceled several flights between Taiwan and Hong Kong and Taiwan and Macau scheduled for Thursday and Friday, as Typhoon Yagi continues moving toward nearby Hainan Island in China.
The airline canceled JX235 and JX236 on its Taipei (Taoyuan)-Hong Kong route on Thursday, and JX231, JX232, JX235 and JX236 on Friday.
Several flights between Taipei (Taoyuan) and Macau -- JX205 and JX206 on Thursday and JX201, KX202, JX205 and JX206 on Friday -- were also canceled.
In addition, Starlux canceled JX331 and JX332 between Taichung and Macau on both Thursday and Friday.
As of 3 p.m., the typhoon was 350 km south-southeast of Hong Kong, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
Latest
- Politics
TPP leader Ko Wen-je detained incommunicado in anti-corruption case (update)09/05/2024 07:45 PM
- Society
Control Yuan censures MOL, New Taipei over migrant fisher dismissals09/05/2024 06:12 PM
- Politics
TPP leader Ko Wen-je detained incommunicado in anti-corruption case09/05/2024 06:03 PM
- Society
26 arrested in nationwide anti-fraud investigation09/05/2024 05:57 PM
- Business
FDC hotel chain tests 4-day workweek at Sun Moon Lake hotel09/05/2024 05:17 PM