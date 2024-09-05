Focus Taiwan App
Eldest sister in February Changhua car accident dies

09/05/2024 10:29 AM
Photo courtesy of Show Chwan Memorial Hospital
Photo courtesy of Show Chwan Memorial Hospital

Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) The eldest sister of three siblings who were hit by a car on Feb. 22 died on Thursday morning due to a failure of her central nervous system after being treated in Show Chwan Memorial Hospital for 197 days, the hospital said.

The 10-year-old girl regained consciousness in March but was still unable to speak. She then fell ill with acute hydrocephalus in May and her coma scale score slipped back to 3.

She was the older sister to an 8-year-old girl who was also seriously injured in the accident, as well as a 7-year-old boy who did not suffer serious injuries.

The younger girl is still receiving treatment and also has a coma scale score of 3, relying on machinery to maintain her vital functions.

The three siblings were crossing an intersection in Shengang Township, Changhua County in the evening when they were hit by a car driven by an unlicensed driver.

The accident attracted public attention, raising donations of over NT$10 million (US$311,915) within a few days for the children, who are from a low-income family.

(By Wu Che-hao and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/kb

