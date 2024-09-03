Taiwan headline news
09/03/2024 10:06 AM
Taipei, Sept. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ko released without bail in corruption probe
@China Times: Ko released without bail in corruption probe
@Liberty Times: Ko claims no knowledge of Core Pacific City case
@Economic Daily News: Banks to adopt four measures amid public complaints over home loan restrictions
@Commercial Times: Central bank presents solutions after home loan restrictions cause complaints
@Taipei Times: Ko released, ex-deputy mayor detained
Enditem/JT
