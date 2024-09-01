1 dead, 1 injured in Kaohsiung building site crane collapse

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Sept. 1 (CNA) A Vietnamese worker was killed and a Taiwanese worker badly injured at a construction site in Kaohsiung, Sunday morning after a tower crane collapsed, according to the city's Fire Bureau.

The first responders who arrived at the site in Fongshan District found the Vietnamese man's body under the collapsed crane, with no vital signs, and an unconscious Taiwanese man with multiple bone fractures, according to information released by the bureau.

The bureau said it received a report about the incident at around 9:40 a.m.

The Taiwanese man, the operator of the tower crane, was injured after it fell to the ground, and has been hospitalized, said Pi Chung-mou (皮忠謀), chief secretary of the Kaohsiung City Labor Affairs Bureau.

All work at the construction site of a new shopping center has been ordered suspended for an investigation into the deadly workplace incident, Pi said.

The Labor Affairs Bureau will work with Vietnam's representative office in Taiwan and help the family of the Vietnamese man make necessary arrangements, including claiming the compensation for the work-related death, Pi added.