09/01/2024 12:27 PM
Taipei, Sept. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Detention requested for Ko Wen-je over alleged corruption
@China Times: Detention sought for Ko Wen-je in corruption case
@Liberty Times: Detention sought for Ko Wen-je in corruption case
@Economic Daily News: 16 bullish stocks targeted by institutional investors
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks backed up by domestic investors to lead Taiex rally
@Taipei Times: Ko Wen-je arrested in corruption case
Latest
- Sports
Taiwan shuttler Lee Chia-hao loses in final of 2024 Korea Open09/01/2024 05:51 PM
- Society
Temperature hits 40.6°C in New Taipei's Sanxia District09/01/2024 05:17 PM
- Society
1 dead, 1 injured in Kaohsiung building site crane collapse09/01/2024 04:32 PM
- Politics
Taiwan top NSC official links Indo-Pacific, European security in speech09/01/2024 04:23 PM
- Politics
Corruption suspect Pong Cheng-sheng taken from court to hospital09/01/2024 03:59 PM