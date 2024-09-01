Focus Taiwan App
09/01/2024 12:27 PM
Taipei, Sept. 1 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Detention requested for Ko Wen-je over alleged corruption

@China Times: Detention sought for Ko Wen-je in corruption case

@Liberty Times: Detention sought for Ko Wen-je in corruption case

@Economic Daily News: 16 bullish stocks targeted by institutional investors

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks backed up by domestic investors to lead Taiex rally

@Taipei Times: Ko Wen-je arrested in corruption case

