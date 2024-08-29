Taiwan carriers cancel Japan flights due to Typhoon Shanshan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) China Airlines (CAL) and EVA Airways (EVA Air) canceled a number of flights between Taiwan and Japan on Thursday due to Typhoon Shanshan.

CAL canceled flights CI194 and CI195 on its Taoyuan-Kumamoto route, flights CI128, CI129, CI116 and CI117 on its Taoyuan-Fukuoka route, and flights CI178 and CI179 on its Taoyuan-Takamatsu route.

Meanwhile, EVA Air canceled flights BR105 and BR101 on its Taoyuan-Fukuoka route, and flight BR119 from Fukuoka to Kaohsiung.

Meanwhile, budget airline Tigerair Taiwan canceled flights IT246 and IT247 between Taoyuan and Saga on Japan's Kyushu Island.

At least three people have been killed since Shanshan struck Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture, Thursday morning, according to Japanese media reports.

The typhoon is moving slowly due to weak and changeable guiding airflow but its path is increasingly uncertain, Taiwanese meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said.

Wu said that people planning to travel to Kyushu, Shikoku, Honshu and other parts of Japan over the coming days should pay close attention to the typhoon's development.