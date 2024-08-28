Taiwan headline news
08/28/2024 10:25 AM
Taipei, Aug. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cheng Wen-tsan indicted on corruption charges; 12 years in imprisonment sought
@China Times: Sentence of 12 years recommended for Cheng Wen-tsan over bribe-taking
@Liberty Times: Taoyuan prosecutors indict Cheng Wen-tsan, seek sentence of 12 years in prison
@Economic Daily News: Micron spends NT$8.1 billion to acquire AUO factory, to advance AI efforts in Taiwan
@Commercial Times: Apple's AI phones to debut Sept. 10
@Taipei Times: China's Pacific exercises cost US$15.4bn
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Science & Tech
Taipei-Hsinchu ranks No. 25 sci-tech cluster globally: WIPO08/28/2024 02:57 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.84%08/28/2024 02:00 PM
- Business
AUO to sell 2 plants to Micron Taiwan for NT$8.1 billion08/28/2024 01:51 PM
- Society
Hot weather to continue through coming week08/28/2024 11:37 AM
- Society
Former Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan released on NT$28 million bail08/28/2024 11:16 AM