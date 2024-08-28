Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

08/28/2024 10:25 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cheng Wen-tsan indicted on corruption charges; 12 years in imprisonment sought

@China Times: Sentence of 12 years recommended for Cheng Wen-tsan over bribe-taking

@Liberty Times: Taoyuan prosecutors indict Cheng Wen-tsan, seek sentence of 12 years in prison

@Economic Daily News: Micron spends NT$8.1 billion to acquire AUO factory, to advance AI efforts in Taiwan

@Commercial Times: Apple's AI phones to debut Sept. 10

@Taipei Times: China's Pacific exercises cost US$15.4bn

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.122