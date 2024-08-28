To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cheng Wen-tsan indicted on corruption charges; 12 years in imprisonment sought

@China Times: Sentence of 12 years recommended for Cheng Wen-tsan over bribe-taking

@Liberty Times: Taoyuan prosecutors indict Cheng Wen-tsan, seek sentence of 12 years in prison

@Economic Daily News: Micron spends NT$8.1 billion to acquire AUO factory, to advance AI efforts in Taiwan

@Commercial Times: Apple's AI phones to debut Sept. 10

@Taipei Times: China's Pacific exercises cost US$15.4bn

