Taiwan headline news
08/27/2024 10:56 AM
Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je spends NT$43 million to buy office
@China Times: Ko Wen-je admits to using election subsidies to purchase private property
@Liberty Times: Lawmaker accuses Ko of using election subsidies as personal 'treasure chest'
@Economic Daily News: Outstanding home mortgage balance has surged
@Commercial Times: Efforts to promote AI health care to continue five more years: Barry Lam
@Taipei Times: PRC trying to exclude Taiwan from PIF
Enditem/ls
