Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

08/27/2024 10:56 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je spends NT$43 million to buy office

@China Times: Ko Wen-je admits to using election subsidies to purchase private property

@Liberty Times: Lawmaker accuses Ko of using election subsidies as personal 'treasure chest'

@Economic Daily News: Outstanding home mortgage balance has surged

@Commercial Times: Efforts to promote AI health care to continue five more years: Barry Lam

@Taipei Times: PRC trying to exclude Taiwan from PIF

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.59