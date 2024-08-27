To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je spends NT$43 million to buy office

@China Times: Ko Wen-je admits to using election subsidies to purchase private property

@Liberty Times: Lawmaker accuses Ko of using election subsidies as personal 'treasure chest'

@Economic Daily News: Outstanding home mortgage balance has surged

@Commercial Times: Efforts to promote AI health care to continue five more years: Barry Lam

@Taipei Times: PRC trying to exclude Taiwan from PIF

