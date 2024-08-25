To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 25 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Investigation Bureau investigator indicted over incitement to frame Chang Li-shan for election bribery

@China Times: Lin Lih-yun, Wang Wei-ching criticize NCC for severe corruption again

@Liberty Times: China-made AI hits Taiwan; experts worry about personal data leaks

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks receive urgent orders, set to lead market to rise

@Commercial Times: 15 investors-backed stocks set to lead market to rebound

@Taipei Times: Hold UN hearing on resolution: Haley

Enditem/cs