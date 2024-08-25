267 firefighters battle factory blaze in New Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, Aug. 25 (CNA) More than 50 firefighting vehicles were dispatched to extinguish a massive fire that engulfed multiple industrial buildings in New Taipei's Taishan District on Saturday night.

The New Taipei Fire Department said that firefighters brought the conflagration, which involved eight factory buildings including a lumber factory, under control between 11:50 p.m. and midnight.

According to the department, more than 50 firefighting vehicles and 267 firefighters were dispatched from Taoyuan, New Taipei and Taipei stations to battle the flames.

Initial reports indicate that no one was killed or injured by the blaze.

New Taipei City Fire Department Commissioner Chen Tsung-yueh (陳崇岳) told reporters at the scene early on Sunday morning that a fire was reported at Lane 86 of Fengjiang Road (楓江路86巷) at 10:26 p.m. on Saturday evening.

When firefighters arrived at the industrial area, the lumber factory there was already engulfed in flames, the commissioner said.

Chen said that the fire spread rapidly to adjacent buildings, consuming around 6,600 square meters of the industrial zone, before being brought under control.

Although the on-site fire hydrant water supply had been sufficient, additional water was sourced from elsewhere including water tankers provided by Taoyuan and Taipei firefighting teams, the commissioner added.

The affected factories, each of which cover an area of around 660-990 square meters, include sites manufacturing lumber, diapers, handrails and clothing, according to an initial investigation conducted by the firefighting authorities.

The cause of the fire, as well as the full extent of the damage and associated financial losses, will be determined after the site is sealed and investigated by the fire forensics team.