To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Military officers given up to 13 years in jail for spying for China

Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) Eight people, including several active-duty military officers, were handed prison sentences ranging from 18 months to 13 years on Thursday for collecting intelligence for China.

The eight people were among the 10 indicted in November 2023 by the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office for allegedly spying for China. Of the 10, one was found not guilty, while retired military officer Chen Yu-hsin (陳裕炘) remains wanted, according to the judgment handed down Thursday by the Taiwan High Court.

The case stems from a 2022 investigation by the prosecutor's office into Chen after he was suspected of having been recruited to run espionage activities for Beijing in 2021.

Chen was found to have used money to lure retired military officers Hsiao Hsiang-yun (蕭翔云) and Hsieh Ping-cheng (謝秉成) to help run spy rings for China. They in turn recruited active-duty military personnel surnamed Kang (康) and Ho (何) to gather military secrets.

Hsiao delivered military (state) secrets gathered by Kang and Ho to Chen and took a bribe of NT$620,000 (US$19,400). Hsiao also handed NT$700,000 and NT$600,000, respectively, to Kang and Ho on China's behalf.

Hsieh then recruited Hsieh Meng-shu (謝孟書), a lieutenant colonel at the Taoyuan-based Army Aviation and Special Forces Command's 601st Brigade as well as two soldiers surnamed Hung (洪) and Lu (陸) between December 2022 and March 2023. They all gathered military (state) secrets which were delivered to Chen.

Later, Hsieh Ping-cheng persuaded the lieutenant colonel to pilot a Boeing CH-47 Chinook military helicopter to defect to China. He also paid bribes to Hung (NT$446,000), Hsieh Meng-shu (NT$556,000 and 40,000 Thai baht) and Lu (NT$10,000).

The verdict indicated that Hsieh Meng-shu had plans to surrender to China. Lu also followed his instructions to film a video saying they were willing to surrender to the People's Liberation Army in the event of a war.

Hsiao was therefore given a 13-year prison sentence, Hsieh Meng-shu nine years, Hsieh Ping-cheng eight years, and five others got jail terms ranging from 18 months to 88 months, according to the court document.

The ruling can still be appealed, according to the High Court.